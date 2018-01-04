3 Arrested After Trying to Sell Stolen Surf Boards in Santa Barbara; Other Items Found in Stolen Truck

Three people were arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen surf boards at a shop in Santa Barbara, and additional stolen items were found in a stolen truck, officials said Thursday.

The incident was reported about noon Wednesday at Play it Again Sports in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release.

A responding deputy found one of the suspects, Aaron Derkacz, 44, of Santa Barbara, still inside the store as he was allegedly trying to sell the items.

Investigators determined that the surfboards were stolen from a parked vehicle near the beach the previous day.

Derkacz was with two other people who were sitting in a pickup near the store.

Carly Jo Orrison, 26, of Solvang and Kevin Derrick, 25, of Santa Barbara, allegedly gave deputies false information about the truck and officials eventually determined that it had been stolen out of Santa Maria last month.

Deputies found laptops, cellphones, mail and credit cards that were also believed to have been stolen, officials said. A skimming device for credit cards was also found in the truck.

Derkacz was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and is being held on $20,000 bail. Orisson was booked on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer and was eventually released. Derrick was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a credit card skimming device, identity theft, mail theft and providing false information to a peace officer, officials said. He had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and he is being held without bail for violating his probation.