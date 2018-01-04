Amid Public Spat With Trump, Bannon Reiterates Support for President

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is reiterating his support for President Donald Trump after his former boss blasted him over explosive comments he made in a new book.

Speaking on Breitbart radio Thursday morning, Bannon assured a caller that “nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda” adding that “we’re tight on this agenda as we’ve ever been.”

On Wednesday night, Bannon praised Trump personally while hosting the Breitbart News Tonight radio show on SiriusXM.

“The President of the United States is a great man,” he said. “You know, I support him day in and day out.”

The White House has rebuked Bannon over excerpts from a new book by Michael Wolff which quoted him as calling the meeting between a Russian lawyer and the President’s eldest son, son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Earlier in the day, Trump excoriated his former chief strategist in a statement claiming that Bannon “lost his mind” after being pushed out from the White House. The statement dismissed Bannon’s political influence and questioned his mental stability.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorney said that he has sent a cease and desist letter to the former White House chief strategist over the critical comments.

The statement from attorney Charles Harder said: “This law firm represents President Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent.”

During his six months inside the White House, Bannon was one of the President’s most influential advisers, leading the charge for Trump to keep some of the most far-reaching and radical campaign promises.

He was pushed out of the White House amid retired Gen. John Kelly’s house-cleaning upon taking over as chief of staff in the summer. But he retained an influential position as one of the coterie of informal advisers the President regularly speaks with by phone, often to the dismay of some of the President’s top advisers who have clashed with Bannon.