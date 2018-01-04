Pursuit Suspect Detained After Fleeing Into Backyard of Burbank Home

Posted 7:11 AM, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:01AM, January 4, 2018

A man whose truck was being chased by authorities fled on foot into a Burbank neighborhood Thursday morning.

Sky5 was first overhead the incident around 7:15 a.m., as a flatbed truck was seen weaving through traffic, getting on and off the 5 Freeway, with the Los Angeles Police Department in close pursuit.

A pursuit suspect is seen entering a backyard in Burbank on Jan. 4, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A pursuit suspect is seen entering a backyard in Burbank on Jan. 4, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The motorist was originally being sought on suspicion of grand theft auto, said Officer Norma Eisenman with the Los Angeles police.

By 7:18 a.m., the driver had gone into a residential neighborhood and got out of the truck, running to hide in the shed area of a backyard on the 1900 block of Keeler Street, aerial video showed.

Police then became engaged in a standoff with the man, who remained cowered in a small passageway between a shed and a wall.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police officers stormed the yard and handcuffed the man without further incident and loaded into a police car.

No further details were immediately available.