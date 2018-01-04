Originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Fitness for Women Over 50 with Marjorie Goodson
-
Video Shows Punch That Killed Off-Duty Deputy in San Bernardino; Witness Speaks Out After Trying to Stop Suspect’s Escape
-
Dana Point Man Arrested, Charged With Killing Mother 23 Years Ago
-
San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Being ‘Violently Attacked’ Following Minor Crash: Officials
-
Body of Missing Diver Recovered Near Oil Platform Off Long Beach Coast
-
LAX Sees Crowds, Heavy Nearby Traffic as Holiday Rush Takes Hold
-
-
KTLA Weather: Sunny, Mild Conditions Expected Over Christmas
-
Powerful Winds That Fanned Thomas Fire Expected to Return to SoCal
-
6,049-Acre Rye Fire Reaches 50% Containment; Over 5,000 Structures Threatened
-
First Day of Winter Brings Chilly Conditions, Gusty Winds Across SoCal
-
Brush Fire Near Downtown Riverside Burns 50 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
-
-
18-Year-Old in Riverside Arrested, Charged After Admitting to Molesting Over 50 Kids: Police
-
GOP Tax Overhaul Bill Passes U.S. Senate in 51-49 Vote
-
Alabama Senate Election: Results Being Tabulated After Polls Close