Former County Employee at East L.A. Boxing Gym Accused of Sexually Assaulting Children: LASD

A former Los Angeles County employee who trained children at an East Los Angeles boxing gym has been accused of sexually abusing minors, authorities announced Thursday.

Eight felony counts, including four counts of lewd acts upon a child, have been filed against 53-year-old Paul Gonzales, according to a news statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was employed by the county’s Park and Recreation Department, where he trained and mentored kids as the head boxing coach at the “Eddie Heredia Boxing Club” for the past decade, the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Gonzales represented the U.S. in the 1984 Olympics in boxing, according to officials.

Officials said they arrested Gonzales on Dec. 29, and he was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

Investigators believe Gonzales may have more victims. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 877-710-5273 or 877-710-LASD.