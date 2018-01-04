Man Found Stabbed to Death in Street in Pico Rivera; Suspect at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were attempting to identify a suspect Thursday morning after a man was found fatally stabbed in Pico Rivera.

Deputies responded to a call about a body in the street near the intersection of San Gabriel River Parkway and Beverly Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Derrick Alfred with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials at first thought the man was a hit-and-run victim but then determined he had multiple stab wounds, Alfred said.

The man was described as a Latino, possibly in his 40s, but had not been positively identified.

No knife or other weapon has been recovered from the scene, and authorities were still working to determine who could be involved, according to Alfred.

“At this time all we have is the person who was found down in the roadway, so we are still in the process of seeking out witnesses or even potential extra victims,” he told KTLA.

No further details were immediately available.