Multimillion-Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Ontario

A multimillion-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ontario, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The ticket matched five of six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, totaling a win of $3,264,394.

It was sold at A&E Fuels, 601 East Holt Ave., officials said. The ticket matched the numbers 42, 39, 18, 2, and 37.

The latest winner can visit the nearest lottery district office to claim the prize.

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Since no one matched the winning Powerball number, there’s another chance to match all six for Saturday’s drawing, now topping $550 million.