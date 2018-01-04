Nearly 10 Million Felt Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake That Shook Bay Area, USGS Says

An estimated 9.8 million people felt a magnitude 4.4 earthquake that rumbled across the Bay Area early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Weak to moderate shaking was reported throughout the Bay Area and as far as 150 miles away from the Berkeley area, where the quake hit. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

It was felt throughout the region, with people more than 150 miles away reporting to the agency that they felt the shaking for perhaps five to 10 seconds, according to officials. Near San Francisco International Airport, several jolts could be felt.

According to responses on the USGS website, more than 9.8 million people were in the zone that could feel weak, light or moderate shaking. The earthquake was downgraded to a magnitude 4.4 after initial data suggested it was larger.

Items in a San Leandro store were knocked off the shelves, video from KRON4 showed, and Bay Area Rapid Transit started Thursday with train delays as workers performed a system-wide check for damage about 4 a.m.

