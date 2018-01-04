Publisher Expedites Release of ‘Fire and Fury’ to Friday After President Trump’s Lawyer Tries to Block Book’s Publication

In an extraordinary step for a sitting president, Donald Trump had his lawyer demand on Thursday that Henry Holt & Co. and author Michael Wolff stop publication of a soon-to-be-released book about the chaotic first year of Trump’s presidency.

Instead, the publisher expedited the book’s release to Friday, four days before it was slated to hit bookstore shelves, in response to “unprecedented demand.” Published excerpts on Wednesday and Thursday whetted that appetite, and roiled Washington.

In the letter on Trump’s behalf, lawyer Charles J. Harder demanded that the author and publishing house “cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination” of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The publisher, in announcing its decision to act immediately, said in a news release: “We see ‘Fire and Fury’ as an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse, and are proceeding with the publication of the book.”

