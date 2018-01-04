Riverside Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Minor Contacted Girl Through Social Media, Offered Her Gifts: Police

A Riverside man arrested on suspicion of various sex crimes involving a minor — including sodomy — used social media to contact the female, and police said Thursday they are searching for other possible victims.

Detectives began investigating the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Dennis Shea, on Dec. 19, 2017, after allegations surfaced that he had “committed … several criminal acts of sexual intercourse with a minor,” according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Shea is suspected of using various social media apps to contact an underage female and allegedly offered to give her gifts in exchange for sexual acts, the release stated.

The alleged crimes took place at the suspect’s home, in the 3400 block of Wilbur Street, and some of them were apparently filmed or photographed, police said.

Shea was arrested in San Bernardino Wednesday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy of a minor under 18 years old, and lewd acts with a minor under age 14, Riverside County inmate records showed.

His bail amount was set at $75,000, and he was released on Thursday, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Shea is also being investigated by the San Bernardino Police Department for similar allegations at a paralegal business he owned in that city, according to the release.

Because he used social media to contact his alleged victims, Riverside police believe there could be additional victims in the case who haven’t come forward yet.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Detective Charlie Olivas by calling 951-353-7136 or emailing emaicolivas@riversideca.gov.