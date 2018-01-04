Young Skier Rescued After Dangling Upside Down From Mammoth Mountain Chairlift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A young skier caught upside down on a Mammoth Mountain chairlift and left dangling some 20 feet above the ground was saved after dropping into a net held by rescuers on Thursday afternoon.

The safe ending was caught on camera by onlookers, several of whom posted video on Instagram.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. on chairlift No. 2, Stump Alley Express, out of the Mill area at the Mammoth Lakes resort.

A group of four skiers was trying to get onto the chairlift to go up the mountain when something went wrong. At least two of them ended up in the pit below the lift, while a young woman somehow got caught on the foot rest and was hoisted into the air upside down, dangling from her leg, the witness said.

“I heard her mother screaming and the lift cranks to a stop,” said Jana PalmsVista of Santa Monica.

Several lift operators – aka “lifties” – rushed to grab netting and center themselves under the stuck skier, who was some 20 feet up, PalmsVista said.

There was “terror in the liftie guys’ eyes,” PalmsVista recalled.

She and another man, who may have been the skier’s father, ran over to help. Little by little, coaxed by the man, the skier inched herself into a position from which she could drop into the net.

A gust of wind came, and the skier fell perfectly, PalmsVista said. She was caught by the net and didn’t hit the ground. Onlookers cheered as she landed, videos showed.

“Those lift guys were amazing,” PalmsVista said. “Excellent training.”

PalmsVista said her son had worked as a lift operator at Mammoth Mountain; he told her they were trained to respond that exact way in such a situation.

The skier was caught upside down for some five to seven minutes, PalmsVista estimated.

Another witness, a man who volunteers on the mountain, told KTLA one of the lift operators was taken to the hospital after sustaining a broken arm or wrist when he was hit by the skier's falling ski. That witness described the skier as a girl in her early teens.

Mammoth Mountain issued a brief statement to KTLA about the incident, saying: "Mammoth Mountain personnel and other guests quickly responded, using a catch net to safely rescue the skier. The skier was uninjured and returned to skiing that afternoon."

The incident happened on a busy day on the mountain, which is about 250 miles north of Los Angeles and a popular winter sports destination from Southern California. Snow is falling in Mammoth Lakes Thursday and parts of the mountain are closed due to weather.

