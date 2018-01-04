Sneak Peek ‘Under the Hood’ of Petersen Automotive Museum’s New Lowrider Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles with a preview of Sunday’s Lowrider Stories: The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazón e Inspiración, from Noon to 2pm.

Learn about the culture and history of lowriding and how the cars have become an art form.

Listen to the stories behind the cars featured in the exhibition, El Rey, Our Family Car, Gypsy Rose and Gangster Squad, and meet the owners and artists including Albert de Alba, Jesse Valadez and Mister Cartoon.

The discussion will be moderated by exhibit guest curator Dr. Denise Sandoval.

Access is free with a purchase of standard museum admission. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited so please RSVP here.

Also, learn MORE about the history and artistry of lowriders at a 45-minute guided tour. Tours run daily at 1 p.m. now through January 14th, 2018.

Cost is $10.00 for the public, $5.00 for members. A standard museum admission is required.

PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM

6060 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

http://www.petersen.org