1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Vehicle in Santa Ana: CHP

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Friday when a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle in Santa Ana.

About 2 a.m. a California Highway Patrol unit saw the wrong-way driver on the northbound 55 Freeway connecter with the 5 Freeway and notified additional officers.

Officials tried to get the driver to stop, but he was driving too fast and he eventually crashed into another vehicle going in the opposite direction, CHP Sgt. Todd Kovaletz told KTLA.

He said the wrong-way driver was going "well over" 100 mph and described the impact as "very violent."

The driver of the other vehicle, described as a 33-year-old man, was killed and his female passenger was critically injured, according to the CHP.

She had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital.

The victims’ vehicle ended up wedged against the center divider after the crash. The suspect vehicle also remained at the scene about 4 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was also seriously injured, but expected to survive. He is expected to be arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

The carpool transition from the northbound 55 to the northbound 5 is expected to be closed until about 5 a.m.