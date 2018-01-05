4 Killed, Including Boy, in Shooting at Santa Clarita Home: Sheriff’s Department

Four people, including an underage boy, were killed in a shooting in Santa Clarita Friday morning and suspects are not being sought, authorities said.

The victims include a man, two women and a boy and the shooting happened in the 28800 block of Startree Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

While officials did not say whether a person had been arrested, an official from the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA that investigators are not looking for a suspect.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene but no additional information has been released by authorities.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed investigators responding to a neighborhood of single-family homes in a residential development. Police tape appeared to cordon off one home.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.