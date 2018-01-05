Armed Man Fatally Shot by Long Beach Police After Allegedly Holding Holiday Inn Employee Hostage

A man was fatally shot by Long Beach police early Friday after he allegedly held a Holiday Inn employee hostage with a gun, officials said.

The incident occurred about 12:50 a.m. when a man apparently left his pickup truck parked at an adjacent Chevron station and went into the hotel, police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt told KTLA.

Police then received a call from a woman who was allegedly being held hostage by a man with a gun at the Holiday Inn at 2640 North Lakewood Blvd. Responding officers found the suspect armed with a gun. They tried to “make contact” with the man when the officer-involved shooting occurred, Pratt said. She did not elaborate on what led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Pratt said.

No one else was injured during the incident and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Pratt said investigators are trying to piece together why happened and it could be “some time” before they get a clear picture of what occurred.