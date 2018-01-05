Brutal Cold Follows Major Snow Storm in U.S. Northeast

Brutal cold follows after ‘bomb cyclone’ wallops Northeast

The good news: The major storm that gripped the East Coast is moving away. The bad news: The Northeast is not out of the woods.

A one-two punch of powerful winds and bitter cold are expected Friday into the weekend in the East and Midwest, with temperatures plunging as low as single digits during the day and below zero at night.

With wind chill, temperatures could be as low as minus 15 in New York and 25 below in Boston on the weekend.

A “bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a low-pressure system has a significant, rapid drop in atmospheric pressure, heaped plenty of misery across the region, dumping more than a foot of snow across eight states, knocking out power for tens of thousands and deluging streets in Massachusetts with icy water,

On Thursday, the tide at Boston Harbor matched its record at 15.1 feet — previously set during the blizzard of 1978. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. Stunned residents had to flee their homes in coastal Massachusetts as frigid waters poured into their streets and engulfed their cars in ice.

Latest developments

• Fast-moving weather: The storm was moving quickly, and the center of the system and its highest winds stayed offshore, CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.

• Freezing cold: Wind and cold temperatures will be threats on Friday and Saturday. Wind chills will be brutal this weekend, with some areas in the Northeast feeling like it is 40 below zero. Saturday is expected to be the coldest day.

• Deadly conditions: At least 17 people have died this week due to severe weather, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Virginia.

In photos: Brutal cold torments the US

• Going dark: More than 7,800 people along the East Coast were without power, according to reports from five states. The power outages is a major concern, especially for those in dangerously low temperatures.

Emerging from the storm

Streets in coastal Massachusetts turned into slushy rivers as the storm triggered flooding. Firefighters and the National Guard scrambled to rescue dozens of residents stranded by freezing water pushing from the Atlantic. First responders braved the frigid waters using rubber rescue boats and high-water vehicles.

Restoring power will be a challenge in some areas.

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy said Thursday that about 2,000 people in his state were without power and that getting the lights back on could take longer than usual because of wind.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia reported at least a foot of snow Thursday.

Dedham, Massachusetts, had 19 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, 13.4 inches came down in Boston; 9 inches covered the ground in Manhattan; 10.2 fell in Hartford, Connecticut; and 14.1 inches were measured in Providence, Rhode Island.

Track severe weather across the country

Travel disrupted on East Coast

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled Friday, following the 4,300-plus ones called off a day earlier, the tracking service FlightAware said.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was to resume flights at 7 a.m. Friday. Travel disruptions affected Greyhound buses and Amtrak, which reduced or canceled service.

Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads, saying too many people were getting their cars stuck.

“We want to clear the streets,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday.

Winter storm wipes out thousands of flights

With the snow largely over, cold air is settling through swaths of the Midwest and East Coast. Dozens of cities are set to endure record-breaking cold, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

“Temperatures will be falling through the day as Arctic airmass moves overhead,” the National Weather Service in Boston said via Twitter early Friday.