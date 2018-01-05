× Firefighters Find Body in Trunk of Burning Vehicle in Angeles National Forest

A body burned beyond recognition was found in the trunk of a burning car along a curving roadway in the Angeles National Forest Friday, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a citizen reported a vehicle fire on a dirt turnout along Big Tujunga Canyon Road about a quarter-mile from Vogel Flat Road, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide sergeant on scene.

Firefighters responded and found a “well-involved” vehicle on fire. They put out the flames and then found the body in the trunk, the sergeant said.

The gender of the body couldn’t immediately be determined.

The vehicle was a late-model Chevrolet that had not been reported stolen, the sergeant said.

The coroner’s office and sheriff’s bomb squad investigators responded.