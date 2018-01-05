HBO Golden Globes Luxury Lounge Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIVEAWAY PRIZES INCLUDE:

1) ANCESTRY

AncestryDNA opens a world of possibilities. With 5x more ethnic regions than the next leading test, AncestryDNA provides richer connections to people, places, and migration stories. From discovering your ethnicity to connecting with distant relatives, the largest DNA network in the world is helping more people find the singular story in their DNA. Yours is just as unique, revealing traces of your family history—who your ancestors were and where they came from. Visit Ancestry.com to get started.

2) Lucy Hart Ink microblading gift certificate

Lucy Hart Ink is the leading microblading / permanent makeup studio in Los Angeles creating incredible brow transformations for celebrities, influencers and regular women who are tired of dealing with their brows. Lucy’s a perfectionist so her intense attention to detail and dedication to providing the absolute best customer service has attracted customers from around the world. With over 15 years of experience in the brow industry, Lucy has made a name for herself as the Queen of Shaping. Lucy Hart Ink offers micoblading, permanent makeup, facials, micro needling, eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash tint, tattoo removal and 3D microblading training.

3) Obliphica Professional haircare gift bag

Distributed via selected salons, spas and prestige beauty retailers, Obliphica Professional maximizes the therapeutic properties of Seaberry Oil to instantly rejuvenate and transform the hair and scalp. Obliphica Professional is a pioneer in transformative Seaberry hair care, which maximizes nature's most coveted health and beauty ingredient through modern extraction techniques and crafted formulas. The high concentrations of Seaberry Oil within the Obliphica Professional hair care collection provide powerful rejuvenation and transformation, thanks to more than 190 bio-active compounds. Cultivated for centuries in the heights of the Himalayas and the harshest climates of Russia and the Eastern Europe seacoasts, the Seaberry contains all of the life-sustaining essentials-Vitamins C, A and E, beta-carotenes and other protective antioxidants, with more than 18 amino acids, 11 trace minerals and balanced omega essential fatty acids, including the incredibly rare Omega 7, that repair hair fundamentally and provide nourishment for new growth. The result is stronger, healthier, more luxurious and luminous hair. Obliphica Professional is not only an instant solution to stressed hair but also a long-term investment in healthier hair and scalp.



4) UPPAbaby Vista stroller & Mesa fire-retardant car seat

• UPPAbaby is showcasing their premium VISTA stroller and MESA infant car seat – the ultimate in function and luxe comfort.

• The UPPAbaby VISTA is a performance stroller system that has a variety of configurations and maneuvers like a single stroller and adapts as your family grows. It has premium real leather accents, comes with a bassinet and toddler seat and can accommodate the UPPAbaby MESA infant case seat, which is what we have here….

• The MESA infant car seat is amazing because it maximizes ease to minimize error with a super easy install. Also UPPAbaby has done an industry first - naturally fire resistant car seat that uses merino wool - which we will also have at the lounge.

Fun Facts:

• For every product UPPAbaby gifts they are giving to one of their charitable partners – Room 2 Grow, Baby 2 Baby, Good + Foundation.

• Boston-based company founded by a husband and wife with three kids.

• All colors of strollers and car seats are named after babies of team members that work at UPPAbaby.

• Teasing the launch of the MINU – compact stroller, coming in April.

5) GENDARME Fragrance 4 oz. cologne and Bath and Body Gel

6) BOIRON product sampler gift bag

Among the variety of safe and reliable homeopathic medicine valued at approximately $130 available to the stars will be Sedalia to calm red carpet nerves, Optique 1 for red eyes and Nux vomica for hangovers. For revealing fashions, Arnicare helps with bruise discolorations from strenuous stunts. And a Hollywood favorite, Oscillococcinum helps celebrities avoid canceling appearances at award events during the peak of flu season—or worse—showing up looking ill. Oscillo is one of the top selling products in French pharmacies because when taken at the first sign of symptoms, it gets you back on your feet fast. Actors love it because it works without putting them in a fog, so they can still focus on saying their lines and hitting their mark. Those wanting the celebrity treatment can find these French secrets favored by the stars at health food stores for $6 to $12 per item.

7) Slyde Hand boards

Slyde Handboards is an innovative, award-winning surf brand invested in by Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban, which is based in San Clemente, CA. Established in 2010, we’ve made a surf experience that is easy to learn for all ages and skill levels. Our handboards are travel-friendly being exceptionally light-weight and easy to carry. Since our inception, Slyde has grown from an underground niche to a mainstream watersport, selling millions of dollars of product to over 40 countries. Contact us at SlydeHandboards.com.

8) Watch Gang watch (valued at $299)

Watch Gang is the world's most popular watch club and delivers mystery timepieces to over 20,000 members every month. With membership levels between $25 and $1,000 per month, Watch Gang allows casual enthusiasts and the watch obsessed alike to own new watches at a value that generously exceeds their monthly cost. Members receive well-known brands or discover micro-production watches that can enhance any collection, suit all occasions and fit every style. Members enjoy a robust community that welcomes trades and direct sales. Additionally, Watch Gang conducts giveaways of Rolex and TAG Heuer watches for two lucky members every week. Founded by CEO,Matthew Gallagher, Watch Gang is enjoying explosive growth in their Studio City HQ.

9) Silk Therapeutics hair products

Headquartered in Medford, MA, Silk Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the health of people and the environment through silk innovation. The company is the shared vision of our founders, Drs. Greg Altman and Rebecca Lacouture, foremost experts in natural silk.Drs. Greg and Beck have over two decades of experience as a dynamicteam, starting with earning their PhDs in biomedical engineering fromTufts University. Their work at Tufts led them to commercialize the first silk fabric approved for implantation in the human body. They’venow created pure liquid silk with the goal of improving the efficacyof consumer goods and textiles, while replacing the unnecessary and sometimes harmful chemicals used to make them.