Kevin Short, Towering Figure in West Hollywood Known as WeHo Jesus, Dies at 57

The U.S. Supreme Court had just given its blessing for same-sex marriage in California in the summer of 2013 and West Hollywood was in a mood to celebrate.

As the crowds gathered and the enthusiasm swelled, there — standing silently amid the masses — was Jesus, wearing sunglasses and a long white robe. He held a sign that read, simply: “Marry Who You Love.”

The towering figure wasn’t Jesus of Nazareth, of course, but rather Kevin Short, a man who’d become a familiar figure as he walked the streets dressed as Christ in a community where he came to be known as WeHo Jesus.

Short, who also went by the name Kevin Lee Light, died Dec. 13 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to California death records. Brian Hamilton, a longtime friend and neighbor, said Short died after a brief illness. He was 57.

