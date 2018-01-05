Mega Millions: Winning Ticket for $450 Million Sold in Florida, Lottery Officials Say

Package Thief Steals Grandfather’s Ashes in Windsor Square

Posted 11:36 PM, January 5, 2018, by

A thief grabbed a package from outside a Windsor Square apartment hoping to get away with expensive items, but what he took instead was a box with ashes of the woman's deceased grandfather. Kacey Montoya reports from Windsor Square for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 5, 2018.