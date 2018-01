Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Anaheim with a preview of Saturday’s Anaheim Supercross competition.

Event Info:

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Saturday, January 6 & Saturday, January 20

Doors Open & Practice/Qualifying Rounds begin at Noon

Pit Party will go from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Main Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $20. Find tickets and more information here.