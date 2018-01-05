BREAKING: Winning Numbers Drawn for Mega Millions as Jackpot Hits $450 Million

Scammers Attempt to Extort Funds After Hacking O.C. Real Estate Agent’s Email

Posted 7:25 PM, January 5, 2018, by

An Orange County woman is speaking out after cyber scammers successfully infiltrated her real estate agent’s email account, allowing them to pose as an escrow company in an attempt to steal more than a million dollars from her. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 5, 2018.