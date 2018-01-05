University of Penn. Student From O.C. Reported Missing After Going to Park in Foothill Ranch

A 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who came home to Orange County for winter break has been reported missing after he never returned from a visit to Borrego Park, authorities said Friday.

Blaze Bernstein was last seen about 11 p.m. Tuesday after he entered the park, which is located in the Foothill Ranch community of Lake Forest, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Bernstein drove to the park — located near the Foothill Ranch Library — with another friend, according to a witness. He exited the vehicle, went into the park and mysteriously vanished.

His parents, who have pleaded publicly for their son’s safe return, came up with a timeline based on his cellphone record. Around 10:30 p.m., they said, Bernstein texted his address to a friend, who came to the home and picked him up.

They drove to Borrego Park together, where they were going to meet up with another friend. While the first friend waited near a restroom, Bernstein walked toward the park to meet the other friend.

About an hour later, he sent a final text to a female friend, and then his phone apparently stopped working. The friend who picked him up said he never returned, and he left.

Bernstein’s parents said he didn’t have his ID, wallet, money, credit cards or glasses with him, leading them to believe their son was only expecting to be there for a short time.

They reported him missing the next day.

Bernstein is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark gray long-sleeved zip-up and white Adidas sneakers at the time of his disappearance, the release stated.

Anyone who has knowledge of the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department 714-647-7000 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.