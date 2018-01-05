× Woman Who Accused San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Harassment Runs for His Seat

A woman who alleged that former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra harassed her co-worker when he was a top legislative staffer says she’ll run for the district seat he vacated.

San Fernando resident Yolanda Anguiano, a Democrat who works for a nonprofit and served as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s appointee on a planning commission, filed fundraising papers this week to run to replace Bocanegra in Assembly District 39 in April.

Bocanegra resigned in November after The Times detailed the accounts of six women who said they faced unwanted sexual attention or unwelcome communication from him.

Anguiano wasn’t one of the women who said they’d been harassed by Bocanegra. She did tell The Times that Bocanegra, then a chief of staff, harassed her co-worker Jennifer Borobia when they all worked for then-Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes.

