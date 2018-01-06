Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 6, 2018.
Avoiding the Recent Seasonal Flu Increase with Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Improve Your Family’s Health in 2018
-
36 States, Including California, Report Widespread Flu Activity: CDC
-
Flu Shots: Who Needs Them and Why
-
Flu Cases Spike in California, Bringing Medicine Shortages, Packed ERs and a Rising Death Toll
-
Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Nutrition Expert/Author
-
-
Family Issues Warning After SoCal Father Who Ignored Flu Symptoms Ends Up in ICU With Renal Failure
-
Riverside County Health Officials Warn of Spike in Flu-Related Issues; 1 Death Blamed on Illness
-
Black Friday Deals Extend Through Weekend at Glendale Galleria, But Few Early Morning Shoppers Turn Out
-
Dean & Ayesha Sherzai, M.D./The Alzheimer’s Solution
-
Santa Ana Pot Shops Are Closest Option for L.A. Marijuana Buyers on New Year’s Day
-
-
Weekend Heatwave Expected to Bring Fire Danger to Southern California; Surf Advisories Also Issued
-
TikiFish Puts A Fresh Spin on the Feast of Seven Fishes
-
Dr. Randall Bell Discusses New Book “Me We Do Be: The Four Cornerstones of Success”