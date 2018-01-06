Detectives Search for Leads After Victorville 19-Year-Old Shot Dead at House Party

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a Victorville teen was fatally shot during a large house party early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a home where upwards of 100 revelers had been gathered in the 7700 block of Foley Road in Oak Hills, southwest of Victorville, after a shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m., according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Investigators learned that an altercation had broken out between several of the partygoers shortly before midnight, after which the shooting occurred.

At least one bullet struck and killed 19-year-old Kyle McConnell of Victorville, sheriff’s officials said.

It was unclear whether McConnell was the intended target. Officials also failed to disclose where or how many times he was shot.

No suspects have been identified.

The Friday night party had been advertised, deputies said.

Detectives are hoping to speak with others who attended the gathering. Most who were at the party fled upon deputies’ arrival, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jon Cahow at 909-287-3589, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.