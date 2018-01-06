Police Search for Suspects After 20-Year-Old Man Is Killed in San Bernardino Bar

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a San Bernardino bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting at The Office Saloon, located at 123 N. E St., was reported to 911 around 12:45 a.m., according to a San Bernardino police news release.

Responding officers found the victim unresponsive inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police attempted to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Rialto resident Andy Hernandez.

Officials did not say why the victim, who is below the legal drinking age, was inside the business or whether he had been served alcohol.

Although police have yet to identify a suspect, they said many people were present during the violence and witnesses the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Granado at 909-384-5628 or Sergeant Kokesh at 909-384-5613.