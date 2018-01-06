San Diego Doled Out Nearly $278,000 for Security at Trump’s Border Wall Testing Site

San Diego paid $278,000 for overtime, supplies and services for city police assigned to patrol the area where workers from six companies labored to build prototypes for President Trump’s promised border wall last fall.

Records show that the city paid $227,500 in overtime between Sept 26. and Oct. 26 — the monthlong period when the prototype structures ordered by Trump were constructed on a patch of ground near the border on Otay Mesa.

Additional costs included $5,778 for meals, $10,603 for audio equipment, $14,152 for tactical equipment and $19,817 for ammunition.

The breakdown of costs, provided in response to a request under the California Public Records Act, push the known outlay by local agencies that provided law enforcement services in the area to at least $389,000.

