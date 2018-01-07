15-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Head in Covina Is Listed in ‘Grave Condition’

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head in Covina late Saturday night and has been described as being in grave condition, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue at about 9:44 p.m., officials said. A news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday morning said a motive for the shooting is not known and there’s “no suspect information.”

However, earlier in the morning, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Nicole Davis said the suspects are believed to be three to four Hispanic men who fled the scene in a black SUV. She said the victim is believed to be a Hispanic girl.

The injured girl was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital, and later in the morning, was said to be in grave condition, officials said.

Early findings in the investigation indicated the girl was standing with a group that scattered once shots rang out, law enforcement officials told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Any possible relationship between the suspects and victim is not yet known, Davis said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene of the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.