Attractions on Disney California Adventure’s Paradise Pier to Shutter Monday as Area Transforms Into Pixar Pier

A number of rides and games in the Paradise Pier section of Disney’s California Adventure theme park are set to shut down on Monday as the area undergoes a major transformation into Pixar Pier.

The theme park previously announced its plans for the extensive renovation last November.

California Screamin’, Mickey’s Fun Wheel and Games of the Boardwalk will shut down on Monday, with the roller coaster shuttering permanently — in its existing iteration.

When the newly themed Pixar Pier opens this summer, the thrill ride will have changed into the mid-century-modern Incredicoaster as part of an area based on the film “The Incredibles.” The attraction’s debut is expected coincide with the June 14 release of sequel “The Incredibles 2.”

There will also be neighborhoods based on “Toy Story” and “Inside Out,” as well as one featuring a combination of Pixar characters, where the revamped Ferris wheel will be found. While the Fun Wheel will keep the Mickey head at its center, but its gondolas will each showcase a different Pixar character.

The Games of the Boardwalk section, meanwhile, will have new midway games featuring characters from “A Bug’s Life,” “La Luna” and “WALL·E.”

Ariel’s Grotto restaurant and the Cove Bar will also close their doors Monday to make way for a new Pixar-themed lounge.

Paradise Pier’s remaining rides, including the Silly Symphony Swings, Jumping Jellyfish, Goofy’s Sky School and Golden Zephyr – will form a new land known as Paradise Park.

The Pixar Pier is expected to officially open to visitors in summer 2018 but it will debut in a limited-time event called Pixar Fest that will begin on April 13.