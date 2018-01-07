Caulipower Packs Veggies Into Pizza Crust

A nutritious new year food hack packs more veggies into your diet with everyone's favorite snack: pizza! Cauliflower is the super-food base for Caulipower pizza crust, taking on the flavor of your favorite toppings without the gluten, fat, or calories. Creator Gail Becker shares a 15-minute recipe and the inspiration behind Caulipower.
GREEK SALAD PIZZA
Ingredients:
- Caulipower Pizza (Veggie) – fresh out of the oven and/or toaster
- Sliced olives
- Arugula (or lettuce of your choice)
- Cucumber (sliced)
- Red onion (sliced)
- Roasted red pepper
- Feta cheese (sprinkle)
- Olive oil pour-over
