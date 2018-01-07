Caulipower Packs Veggies Into Pizza Crust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nutritious new year food hack packs more veggies into your diet with everyone's favorite snack: pizza! Cauliflower is the super-food base for Caulipower pizza crust, taking on the flavor of your favorite toppings without the gluten, fat, or calories. Creator Gail Becker shares a 15-minute recipe and the inspiration behind Caulipower.

GREEK SALAD PIZZA

Ingredients:

Caulipower Pizza (Veggie) – fresh out of the oven and/or toaster

Sliced olives

Arugula (or lettuce of your choice)

Cucumber (sliced)

Red onion (sliced)

Roasted red pepper

Feta cheese (sprinkle)

Olive oil pour-over

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 7, 2018.