Caulipower Packs Veggies Into Pizza Crust

Posted 2:38 PM, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 02:42PM, January 7, 2018

A nutritious new year food hack packs more veggies into your diet with everyone's favorite snack: pizza! Cauliflower is the super-food base for Caulipower pizza crust, taking on the flavor of your favorite toppings without the gluten, fat, or calories. Creator Gail Becker shares a 15-minute recipe and the inspiration behind Caulipower.

GREEK SALAD PIZZA

Ingredients:

  • Caulipower Pizza (Veggie) – fresh out of the oven and/or toaster
  • Sliced olives
  • Arugula (or lettuce of your choice)
  • Cucumber (sliced)
  • Red onion (sliced)
  • Roasted red pepper
  • Feta cheese (sprinkle)
  • Olive oil pour-over

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 7, 2018.