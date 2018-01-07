Firefighters Put Out Large Blaze at Victorian Home in Boyle Heights That Prompted Evacuation

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to extinguish a stubborn blaze that broke out at a two-story home in Boyle Heights on Sunday night, forcing evacuations in a neighboring apartment building, according to fire officials.

The Victorian-style structure on the 1500 block of Pleasant Avenue was already engulfed in flames on two sides when firefighters responded shortly before 8 p.m., an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

Soon, part of the wood-sided residence collapsed toward a two-story apartment building to its southwest, causing the attic of that structure to burn. Ground crews were able to quickly extinguish those flames, however, firefighters said.

The apartment building was evacuated, but it was unclear whether there was anyone inhabiting the Victorian home, officials said. The Red Cross was notified of the incident and was expected to provide services for those affected.

Although flames had been knocked down, the home was expected to collapse further as it continued to smolder.

At one point, the blaze was visible to motorists on the 101 Freeway to 60 Freeway interchange, video uploaded to social media showed.

It was not yet known what had caused the fire to broke out, and arson investigators were responding to the scene to determine whether foul play could have played a role.

No further details were immediately available.

