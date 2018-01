Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 40 restaurants come together for Pasadena Cheeseburger Week on January 7-12 to celebrate the 1924 invention of the cheeseburger. Paul Little, President of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, is joined by burger chefs Robert Humphries of Plate 38 and Travis Limoge of Twohey’s Tavern.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 7, 2018.