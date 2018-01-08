1 Dead in Whittier-Area Shooting

One person was killed in a Whittier-area shooting early Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the 10700 block of Balfour Street, in an unincorporated area of the city.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene,

No further information about the shooting has been released, but investigators remained at the scene about 4 a.m. combing the dark cul-de-sac for evidence.

Anyone with information can call the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.