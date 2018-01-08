15-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Covina Shooting Dies

A 15-year-old girl who was critically injured in a Covina shooting over the weekend has died, authorities said Monday.

The girl, who has not been identified, was shot in the head Saturday night in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition until she died sometime Sunday, Deputy Charles Moore told KTLA.

An investigation revealed that the girl was standing with a group that scattered when shots rang out, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

The girl is believed to be from the Baldwin Park area, but it is unclear what she was doing in Covina and if she was the intended target of the shooting.

The relationship between the victim and any possible suspects is also unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.