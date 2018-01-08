2 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower

Two people were injured after a fire broke out at Trump Tower Monday morning, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 721 5th Ave. at 6:58 a.m. local time, KTLA sister station WPIX reported. Fire officials described the blaze as both being on the top floor and roof.

Two people were injured as a result of the fire, FDNY said. It was not immediately known if those injured were civilians or firefighters.

Images showed dark plumes of smoke billowing from the building’s roof just after 7 a.m.

Numerous fire crews were still on scene an hour later, though the smoke lessened significantly.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018