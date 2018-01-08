California Republican Rep. Ed Royce Won’t Seek Reelection

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce will not run for reelection, he announced Monday.

Royce, a Republican from Fullerton who was first elected to Congress in 1992, is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is known as a hawk and a free trade advocate.

He is the first California Republican to announce a retirement in what’s expected to be a tough year for the GOP at the ballot box.

“In this final year of my Foreign Affairs Committee chairmanship, I want to focus fully on the urgent threats facing our nation, including: the brutal, corrupt and dangerous regimes in Pyongyang and Tehran, Vladimir Putin’s continued efforts to weaponize information to fracture western democracies, and growing terrorist threats in Africa and Central Asia,” Royce said in a statement Monday.

