Deputy Injured in Santa Clarita, Officers Responding to Scene: LASD

Officials responded to a scene in Santa Clarita Monday morning after a deputy was injured, according to authorities.
A law enforcement officer was stabbed near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal’s Austin Dave said in a tweet.
The victim was transported to a hospital, Lillian Peck of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Several officers were seen responding to the area near a Jack in the Box restaurant. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been taken into custody.
34.391664 -118.542586