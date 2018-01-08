Deputy Injured in Santa Clarita, Officers Responding to Scene: LASD

Officials responded to a scene in Santa Clarita Monday morning after a deputy was injured, according to authorities.

A law enforcement officer was stabbed near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal’s Austin Dave said in a tweet.

BREAKING: A law enforcement officer has been stabbed in Santa Clarita near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue. The wounded officer is being transported with police escort. pic.twitter.com/C5TZeFDvtz — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) January 8, 2018

The victim was transported to a hospital, Lillian Peck of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Several officers were seen responding to the area near a Jack in the Box restaurant. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

