Deputy Injured in Santa Clarita, Officers Responding to Scene: LASD

Posted 10:41 AM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51AM, January 8, 2018

Officials responded to a scene in Santa Clarita Monday morning after a deputy was injured, according to authorities.

A law enforcement officer was stabbed near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal’s Austin Dave said in a tweet.

The victim was transported to a hospital, Lillian Peck of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Several officers were seen responding to the area near a Jack in the Box restaurant. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

Check back for updates on this developing story.