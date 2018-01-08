Weather Likely a Factor in Chain-Reaction Crash That Killed Driver on Highway 126 in Ventura County: CHP

A driver died after losing control of her car on Highway 126, triggering a multivehicle crash in an unincorporated part of Ventura County late Monday afternoon as wet weather soaked the region, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on the 126 east of Sharp Ranch, approximately two miles from the Los Angeles County line, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

A motorist was traveling westbound on the 126 when her Mercedes-Benz spun out into eastbound lanes, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving four other vehicles on both sides of the roadway, the release stated.

The Mercedes-Benz driver died as a result of injuries she received in the crash, according to CHP. She has been described only as female, and her name and age have not been released.

Two other drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the release said.

All five drivers were wearing seat belts at the time.

Traffic was backed up for at least two miles at one point as the westbound highway was closed amid the investigation and cleanup. All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m.

CHP cited “adverse weather conditions” as a likely contributing factor to the deadly pileup. The agency warned that heavy rain is forecast throughout the area during overnight hours and into the morning, so commuters should plan to give themselves more time to get to their destinations.