FBI Agents Involved in Shooting While Executing Search Warrant in Sun Valley Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in a shooting while executing a search warrant in Los Angeles early Monday morning, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, which took place about 5:40 a.m. in the 10300 block of Horse Haven Street in Sun Valley, according to Officer Irma Mota, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

The agents were executing a search warrant at a home, according to Mota. It was not clear who was shot or the extent of their injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured, Mota said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.