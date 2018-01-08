First Significant Storm of the Year Brings Concern for Debris Flow in Recent SoCal Burn Areas

The first significant storm system of the year this week will cause a concern for debris flow in recent burn areas across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to bring unseasonably warm conditions, up to 4 inches of rain, snow, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

Light rain started to move south from Point Conception about 4 a.m. Monday. The front is expected to get stronger Monday night.

The weather service warned that dangerous land and water flow is caused by heavy rainfall on lose soil.

Debris flow is likely Monday night into Tuesday in the areas burned during the Thomas Fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the Creek Fire in the Sylmar area and the La Tuna Fire in the Verdugo Mountains.

Evacuations are expected to be issued for areas by the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey fires at noon Monday, officials said.

How communities in the burn areas will fare during the rainstorm will depend on how much and how fast rain will fall, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Residents in Ventura were preparing over the weekend by filling sandbags.

Three to 6 inches of rain are expected in the foothills and mountains. Isolated totals could reach seven inches.

“Stay alert to the forecast and follow instructions from your local emergency officials,” the weather service advised.

Flooding on local streets, downed trees and power lines are also a possibility during the winter storm, officials said.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 5500 to 6000 feet during the storm. Officials are not expecting wintry driving conditions along the Grapevine, but strong winds are in the forecast into early Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected heading into the weekend, the weather service reported.

Debris flows likely in recent burn areas across SW #CAwx with upcoming strong #CAstorm. Stay alert to the forecast and follow instructions from your local emergency officials. #LAWeather #SoCal #FloodsAfterFire Latest weather stories:https://t.co/vWQCPhexir pic.twitter.com/sWXg0ZTmam — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2018