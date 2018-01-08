NorCal Tenants Displaced After Man Trying to Kill ‘Huge’ Spider Sets Apartment on Fire

A Northern California man determined to exterminate a spider ended up setting fire to his own apartment Sunday in Redding, according to a report. the Redding Record Searchlight.

“It was a huge wolf spider,” Lyndsey Wisegarver, a caregiver to one of the residents of the apartment that caught fire, told the Redding Record Searchlight.

Spider set ablaze causes apartment fire in Redding, and the residents are forced to move out.https://t.co/vKCsvTzApx pic.twitter.com/LQaWp42nMB — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) January 7, 2018

Wisegarver told the paper that another resident used a torch-style lighter to try and kill the arachnid after spotting it in an upstairs bedroom. The flame didn’t kill the spider instantly, however – the burning arachnid reportedly ran onto a mattress, setting it on fire. Wisegarver said the fire also spread to the drapes and a flag collection.

After tenants failed to put out the blaze using a garden hose, Redding firefighters responded and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to other units. The fire caused an estimated $11,000 in damage.

The residents were forced to evacuate the unit, which is now uninhabitable, according to Redding television station KRCR. Authorities continued to investigate the fire Monday.