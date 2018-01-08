× Newly Released Bodycam Video Shows Moments Leading up to Fatal Police Shooting in Skid Row

The controversial shooting of Charly “Africa” Keunang by Los Angeles police on skid row was watched by millions around the world when a bystander posted video of the killing on social media.

But for almost three years, the LAPD has kept crucial recordings captured by the officers under wraps.

Those body camera videos, obtained by The Times, offer a unique look at the dramatic moments leading up to the March 2015 shooting, including how police officers treated Keunang and the violent struggle with him before shots were fired.

Keunang’s family has cited the footage in court documents as proof that police were too aggressive and provoked the shooting. The LAPD, prosecutors and the city’s Police Commission have said the recordings and other evidence show the officers were justified in shooting Keunang after he grabbed an officer’s gun.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.