Palmdale Man Pleads to Voluntary Manslaughter After Girlfriend Jumps Out of Moving Truck During Fight and Dies

A Palmdale man pleaded no contest to charges of voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping after his girlfriend died following a fight with him during which she jumped out of the moving truck he was driving, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Bryan McKim, 58, now faces more than 12 years in state prison. He was driving and arguing with his girlfriend on March 3 of last year, when “during a domestic violence attack,” she jumped out of the moving vehicle, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The woman, 58-year-old Linda Wood, jumped out of the pickup truck in an area near East Avenue R after “the argument turned physical,” prosecutors said. When she was trying to get out of the truck to escape McKim, he grabbed her by the hair and arms so she couldn’t leave.

Once Wood broke free, she jumped out of the truck and hit her head on the street, prosecutors said. She died at a nearby hospital a little over a week later.

McKim will face sentencing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 1.