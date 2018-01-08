Rachel Radner, Author

Rachel Radner is an author from Chester County, Pennsylvania. While she always loved writing, Rachel originally had dreams to become a professional actor, but many outside voices led her to believe that a career as an actor or writer were not paths she should follow. Instead, Rachel resigned herself to pursuing a more traditional education and career. Later, however, a life-changing event would help Rachel realize that life is too short to not pursue the things she loves, and for the first time in her life, Rachel went after the dreams she had for herself– not the ones others had for her.

After studying her craft in New York, Rachel eventually found her way to Los Angeles to be an actress. Her love for writing persisted, and she has now written several novels. She has more writing projects planned for the near future, and is committed to having her work published within the year.

In this episode, Rachel shares how she was able to find greater happiness by allowing herself to do the things she loves. She also opens up about her struggles with body image, and how she hopes her work can help inspire others to achieve more by finding love and acceptance within themselves.

