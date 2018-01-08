Rainstorm Prompts Evacuations in Santa Barbara County Neighborhoods Burned by Thomas Fire

The first major rainstorm in nearly a year moved in Southern California on Monday, bringing light showers that will intensify in the afternoon.

A plane drops flame retardant on a luxury hillside home in the Santa Barbara area threatened by the Thomas Fire on Dec. 11, 2017. (Credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

The rain is of greatest concern in areas burned in the massive Thomas Fire, where officials said mudslides are possible.

Authorities have ordered evacuations of Santa Barbara County neighborhoods that sit below areas recently burned by wildfires.

Residents who live in the following areas were told to evacuate by noon Monday: north of Highway 192, east of Cold Springs Road, and west of Highway 150/the county line, as well as along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon and in the Whittier fire burn areas near Goleta.

