‘Suspect’ Struck by Police Gunfire in South Los Angeles, LAPD Says

A person being called a suspect by LAPD was hit by police gunfire in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday night, authorities said.

Few details were immediately released about the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted around 6:40 p.m.

The condition of the individual hit by the gunfire was not provided, but Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed what appeared to be a white sheet covering a person’s body on the street near the sidewalk. Police have not, however, confirmed whether the suspect died.

No officers were injured, according to LAPD.

It was known what led up to the shooting, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene, and a stretch of Florence Avenue has been shut down, aerial video showed.

