An Uber driver was is recovering Monday after he said he was brutally attacked by a passenger for no apparent reason in Los Angeles. The driver told KTLA he was left to die in the street and his attacker took off with his vehicle. Kareen Wynter reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 8, 2018.
Uber Driver Says He Was Attacked, Beaten Unconscious by Passenger in L.A.
