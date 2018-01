Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craigslist users can buy just about anything on the website these days, including a car. But buyer beware, a deal that may look legitimate could turn out to be a scam. That's what a West Covina couple says happened to them when they purchased a vehicle from a seller who had all the right paperwork, including title and registration. But, as it turned out, the vehicle was stolen.

Kacey Montoya reports from West Covina for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 8, 2018.