1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Vehicle Fire in South L.A. Area: Fire Dept.

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a police pursuit ended in a vehicle catching on fire north of Gardena Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. by the Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said. The intersection is in the unincorporated Westmont area near South L.A.

Sheriff’s officials said the end of a pursuit resulted in a vehicle fire, Marron said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a Jeep-like SUV had apparently crashed into a power pole and was totaled; about a dozen police vehicles on scene.

One person was dead on arrival and another was taken to a local hospital, Marron said.

It’s not clear exactly what caused the fire, why a pursuit had taken place, nor what agency was involved in the pursuit.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.